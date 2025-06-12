In Ivano-Frankivsk, the SSU prevented a terrorist attack: a 15-year-old girl was forced to detonate a bomb.

The SBU counterintelligence and employees of the National Police prevented a large-scale terrorist act in Ivano-Frankivsk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers offered a 15-year-old local schoolgirl money in exchange for cooperation. She had to make a homemade explosive device, "strengthen" it with nuts and hide it in a thermos. The enemy curator ordered her to do this in a rented room so that there would be no suspicion.

The occupiers also ordered her to come with explosives to the city park at rush hour, when there would be the maximum number of people. Then there would have been an explosion, which would have caused human casualties, including this schoolgirl. They wanted to "remove her as an unnecessary witness."

When the girl refused to take the explosive device to the city center, the Russian intelligence officer began to threaten her that he would "hand her over" to her SBU. However, the schoolgirl contacted the SBU chat bot "Expose the FSB man" in advance and reported the intentions of the occupiers.

The terrorist attack was thwarted, and the SBU opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes). Currently, the identities of all those involved in organizing this terrorist attack are being established.

Let us remind you

In the Lviv region, the SBU detained an FSB agent who was collecting data on the airfield. The man photographed and sent data about the object to the Russians via messenger.