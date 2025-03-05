Russian drones attacked Odesa and the region: what is known about the destruction and the consequences of the strikes
As a result of the attack by Russian drones, private houses in the suburbs of Odesa were damaged, and fires broke out. The enemy also attacked a sanatorium in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with a ballistic missile.
As a result of the attack by Russian drones on Odesa and the region, private houses in the suburbs of the regional center were damaged, and fires occurred. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleg Kiper, as informed by UNN.
He noted that the fires are being extinguished by the State Emergency Service units.
Information regarding the victims of the drone attack is being clarified
Also, according to him, during the air alert, the enemy attacked the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with ballistic missiles.
"A missile hit an empty sanatorium, the building is almost completely destroyed. Fortunately, no one was injured," - said the head of the Odesa RMA.
As a result of enemy strikes on the critical infrastructure of Odesa, part of the city was left without electricity, water, and heating. Emergency crews are working to restore resource supply.
