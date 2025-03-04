Russians attacked Kharkiv: a civilian enterprise was hit by a drone strike
Kyiv • UNN
In the Nemishliansky district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV attacked a civilian enterprise. The building and two trolleybuses were damaged, but there are no casualties.
In the evening on Tuesday, March 4, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, as informed by UNN.
Details
According to him, a civilian enterprise in the Nemishliansky district of the city was hit by the enemy UAV.
As a result of the "strike", the building of the enterprise was damaged, and windows were shattered. The shockwave caused damage to two trolleybuses.
At the same time, he added that according to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries as a result of the strike.
Reminder
As a result of enemy strikes on critical infrastructure in Odesa on March 4, part of the city was left without electricity, water, and heating. Emergency crews are working to restore resource supply.
