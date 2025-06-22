$41.690.00
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Exclusive
07:59 AM • 3448 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 38923 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 73948 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 127750 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 93277 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 124340 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 226905 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 190878 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 93114 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95769 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Russians destroyed an ambulance station in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

On the night of June 22, russian troops attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with attack drones, destroying an emergency medical station. One ambulance was completely burned, six more were damaged, but no people were injured.

Russians destroyed an ambulance station in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with drones

On the night of June 22, Russian troops attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with attack drones. Despite the air defense system's operation, a local emergency medical station was destroyed as a result of the shelling. One ambulance burned down completely, and six others were significantly damaged. Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa OVA, reported this, according to UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with attack drones. Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure. In particular, the Russians destroyed a local emergency medical station. Fortunately, no one was injured. Seven ambulance vehicles were put out of action, six of them were smashed, and one ambulance completely burned down.

- it says in the post.

The OVA added that the station served about 65,000 residents of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and four surrounding settlements. Currently, as indicated, routes have been reviewed, and emergency medical care will be provided to the population by brigades located in other permanent basing points.

The aftermath of the enemy strike is currently being eliminated at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting another crime of the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

- Kiper said.

Recall

On the night of June 22, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with attack drones, causing fires at infrastructure facilities, including an ambulance station and a residential building. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fires, and there were no casualties.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
