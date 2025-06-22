Russians destroyed an ambulance station in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with drones

On the night of June 22, Russian troops attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with attack drones. Despite the air defense system's operation, a local emergency medical station was destroyed as a result of the shelling. One ambulance burned down completely, and six others were significantly damaged. Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa OVA, reported this, according to UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with attack drones. Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure. In particular, the Russians destroyed a local emergency medical station. Fortunately, no one was injured. Seven ambulance vehicles were put out of action, six of them were smashed, and one ambulance completely burned down. - it says in the post.

The OVA added that the station served about 65,000 residents of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and four surrounding settlements. Currently, as indicated, routes have been reviewed, and emergency medical care will be provided to the population by brigades located in other permanent basing points.

The aftermath of the enemy strike is currently being eliminated at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting another crime of the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region. - Kiper said.

On the night of June 22, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with attack drones, causing fires at infrastructure facilities, including an ambulance station and a residential building. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fires, and there were no casualties.