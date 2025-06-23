Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: two people killed, 12 more wounded

As a result of another Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, two people died. At least twelve people are also known to be injured. This was reported by the head of the Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Two people died as a result of the Russian strike in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi – reported the head of the military administration.

Kiper expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Currently, at least twelve people are also known to be injured. Three victims are in serious condition – reported the head of the regional military administration.

Also, according to the regional military administration, "other wounded, including two teenagers, are in a state of moderate severity. They are provided with all necessary medical care."

As UNN reported, on Monday, June 23, Russian occupiers struck the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, with a ballistic missile, as a result of which an educational institution was destroyed.