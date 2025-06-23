$41.830.15
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: two people killed, 12 more wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

Two dead and at least twelve wounded are the result of a Russian missile attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi. Three victims are in serious condition.

Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: two people killed, 12 more wounded

As a result of another Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, two people died. At least twelve people are also known to be injured. This was reported by the head of the Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Two people died as a result of the Russian strike in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi

– reported the head of the military administration.

Kiper expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Currently, at least twelve people are also known to be injured. Three victims are in serious condition

– reported the head of the regional military administration.

Also, according to the regional military administration, "other wounded, including two teenagers, are in a state of moderate severity. They are provided with all necessary medical care."

Recall

As UNN reported, on Monday, June 23, Russian occupiers struck the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, with a ballistic missile, as a result of which an educational institution was destroyed.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
