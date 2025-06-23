Strike by the Russian Federation on Putyvl in Sumy Region on June 23: Children and Young People Injured

As a result of the enemy strike in Putyvl community, children and youth were injured. This was reported on Telegram by Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, transfers UNN.

Details

Among the injured were a 6-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Their condition is not severe, and they are being provided with first medical aid.

This is yet another testament to the fact that civilians, including minors, suffer from Russian strikes – Hryhorov stated.

He added: the protection of children must remain among our top priorities.

We work daily to create safe conditions for them – even during wartime – wrote the official.

Recall

As a result of the strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, two people died, and at least twelve were injured.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, the number of victims from the Russian strike increased to 9 people.