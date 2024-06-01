Odessa RMA calculated international assistance from partners
Kyiv • UNN
The Odessa regional state administration has received significant assistance from international partners, including the EU, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, Greece, Germany, France, the United States and Norway. Partners transfer medical equipment, ambulances, electric generators and other support for the restoration and development of the region.
The Odessa regional state administration told about the assistance provided to the region from international partners in the period from June 2023 to May 2024, reports UNN
Details
Thus, during this period, 86 meetings and events of an international nature were organized, including:
- meetings with the top leadership of the European Union, political leaders and statesmen from the Netherlands, Great Britain, Sweden, Italy, Greece, Germany, France, the USA, Norway;
- meetings with ambassadors extraordinary and Plenipotentiary from Belgium, China, Sweden, Austria, France, Pakistan, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Canada, Latvia, Norway, India;
- meetings with representatives of international organizations and institutions, charitable organizations and foundations, as well as heads of projects and programs implemented in Ukraine, etc.
In addition, on June 12, 2023, an interregional agreement was signed with the Free Hanseatic city of Bremen (Germany), which acquired a substantive partnership. So, during August-September 2023, the Government of Bremen agreed on the allocation of
UAH 2.5 million for the restoration of damaged educational institutions. In August, Bremen delivered two buses to Odessa to evacuate combat medics and victims(approximately in the amount of 50 thousand euros).
In addition, within the framework of cooperation with Bremen, a number of projects have been implemented, within the framework of which:
- ventilator for newborns worth 1 074 601 UAH;
- 16 spotlights worth UAH 1,049,600;
- 152 units of rubber for ambulances worth UAH 586,800
- 22 book scanners, 5 ZD scanners for digitizing three-dimensional paintings and works of monumental art, 5 monoblocks and keyboards with a total cost of more than 2 million UAH.
Also, within the framework of cooperation with Bremen, the reconstruction of the state institution "Ukrainian Medical Center for rehabilitation of mother and child of the Ministry of health of Ukraine" worth UAH 3,628,800 took place.
In addition, during this period, the Odessa region received support from the following countries::
- The Provence-Alpes-Cote d'azur region (France) decided to transfer three intensive care beds to the regional children's Clinical Hospital;
- Fujian province (China) has purchased rehabilitation equipment for the Multidisciplinary Veterans ' Hospital in the amount of 1 1.5 million. UAH;
- Together with the Polish voivodeships, we conducted training for RSA communities and employees on European integration processes, attracting external financing, managing port infrastructure, etc.
- 5 ambulances were delivered from Vienna (Austria).
- Italy will play an important role in rebuilding the region.
- about 11,000 repair kits for Odessa, Belgorod-Dniester and Izmail districts with a total cost of UAH 4 million 750 thousand;
- power generation devices of various capacities during the winter period 2023/2024 for hospitals and critical infrastructure enterprises;
- carrying out repair work in the manual transmission system: replacement of windows, doors, boilers, etc.;
- 15 boilers for social protection and healthcare institutions;
- closed the need for 2,289 people in winter clothing for boarding schools of social protection systems of the population and IDPs living in places of temporary residence in the region;
- large pumps for water supply systems;
- transfer for 10 bomb shelters of educational institutions in Chernomorsk 53 sets of dishes, 474 thermal sheets, 110 mattresses, 108 solar-powered lanterns, 230 folding chairs, 56 sleeping bags, 87 thermos flasks;
- repair of Department No. 12 of the Odessa regional psychiatric hospital in the amount of 2 million 190 thousand UAH;
- transfer of an ultrasound machine for the Belyaevskaya hospital.