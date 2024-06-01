Odessa RMA calculated international assistance from partners

The Odessa regional state administration told about the assistance provided to the region from international partners in the period from June 2023 to May 2024, reports UNN

Details

Thus, during this period, 86 meetings and events of an international nature were organized, including:

meetings with the top leadership of the European Union, political leaders and statesmen from the Netherlands, Great Britain, Sweden, Italy, Greece, Germany, France, the USA, Norway;

meetings with ambassadors extraordinary and Plenipotentiary from Belgium, China, Sweden, Austria, France, Pakistan, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Canada, Latvia, Norway, India;



meetings with representatives of international organizations and institutions, charitable organizations and foundations, as well as heads of projects and programs implemented in Ukraine, etc.



In addition, on June 12, 2023, an interregional agreement was signed with the Free Hanseatic city of Bremen (Germany), which acquired a substantive partnership. So, during August-September 2023, the Government of Bremen agreed on the allocation of

UAH 2.5 million for the restoration of damaged educational institutions. In August, Bremen delivered two buses to Odessa to evacuate combat medics and victims(approximately in the amount of 50 thousand euros).

In addition, within the framework of cooperation with Bremen, a number of projects have been implemented, within the framework of which:

ventilator for newborns worth 1 074 601 UAH;

16 spotlights worth UAH 1,049,600;



152 units of rubber for ambulances worth UAH 586,800



22 book scanners, 5 ZD scanners for digitizing three-dimensional paintings and works of monumental art, 5 monoblocks and keyboards with a total cost of more than 2 million UAH.



Also, within the framework of cooperation with Bremen, the reconstruction of the state institution "Ukrainian Medical Center for rehabilitation of mother and child of the Ministry of health of Ukraine" worth UAH 3,628,800 took place.

In addition, during this period, the Odessa region received support from the following countries::