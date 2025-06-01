Attack on Odesa region: the occupiers attacked a recreation center in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with strike drones

Private houses and the building of the recreation center were damaged, the fire was extinguished by specialists of the State Emergency Service.

UNN reports with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region was damaged by ударни дронів російських загарбників. Fires broke out as a result of the hits.

In general, private houses and the building of the recreation center were damaged as a result of the enemy's attack.

A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters of the State Emergency Service. - informed the head of the Regional State Administration.

Fortunately, there are no casualties, the post says.

