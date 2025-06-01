Attack on Odesa region: the occupiers attacked a recreation center in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with strike drones

$41.530.00
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
04:00 AM • 34540 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 84089 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 91166 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 96395 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 100638 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 124031 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 144390 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 130328 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 110079 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 296489 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Popular news

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train: there are dead and wounded (video)

June 1, 12:39 AM • 18946 views

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

June 1, 03:10 AM • 56614 views

The star of the cult series "Desperate Housewives" has died after a long battle with cancer

04:45 AM • 11274 views

Another bridge collapsed in Russia

05:26 AM • 4768 views

Massive attack on Kyiv region: air defense forces shot down drones and missiles, there are damaged houses

06:49 AM • 14407 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

04:00 AM • 34540 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 169935 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 189439 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 197153 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 296489 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 84089 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 78577 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 112280 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 96834 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 169117 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

Attack on Odesa region: the occupiers attacked a recreation center in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with strike drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

At night, Russian invaders attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with strike drones, damaging a recreation center and private houses. The fire was quickly extinguished, no casualties.

Attack on Odesa region: the occupiers attacked a recreation center in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with strike drones

Private houses and the building of the recreation center were damaged, the fire was extinguished by specialists of the State Emergency Service. 

UNN reports with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region was damaged by ударни дронів російських загарбників. Fires broke out as a result of the hits.

In general, private houses and the building of the recreation center were damaged as a result of the enemy's attack.

A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters of the State Emergency Service. 

- informed the head of the Regional State Administration.

Fortunately, there are no casualties, the post says.

Let us remind you

At night, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles. Air defense shot down 15 drones, but in the Bila Tserkva district 10 private houses were damaged: windows were broken, facades were cut and roofs were damaged.

Zaporizhzhia region was attacked more than 500 times.

Ukrainian troops advanced west of Zaporizhzhia, near Vovchansk and Toretsk.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Vovchansk
Kyiv Oblast
Oleh Kiper
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
Toretsk
Odesa
