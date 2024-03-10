Wearing a latex mask and a wetsuit, an Odesa resident tried to swim across the Dniester and swim to Moldova

The offender, wearing a latex mask, a cloak and a wetsuit, tried to cross the border of Ukraine. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

An Odesa resident tried to get to Moldova by crossing the Dniester River by swimming. Border guards say that he wanted to go unnoticed so much that he even disguised himself as a mythical character.

Either to frighten the border guards or he hoped that this appearance would help him to be invisible - the statement said.

The offender took a monocular and a thermal bag with a knife, flashlight, and mittens. He also took an empty tetrapak, which, when inflated, would help him stay on the water's surface. He planned to swim across the Turunchuk River and then the Dniester near the village of Troitske. The man knew the area well, as he was an avid fisherman and often visited it.

While trying to cross the border, he was detained by border guards of the Belgorod-Dniester detachment. The case initiated over the attempt to illegally cross the state border was sent to court.

Border guards detained three men who were making their way to Slovakia through the mountains and their trafficker