In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 9050 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 23826 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 27022 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 176239 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164748 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168098 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216010 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248110 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153888 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371366 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Border guards detained three men who were making their way to Slovakia through the mountains and their trafficker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 95089 views

Border guards detained a group of Ukrainian men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Slovakia, and later arrested their smuggler.

Border guards detained three men who were making their way to Slovakia through the mountains and their trafficker

On the border with Slovakia, border guards detained a group of men of military age, and later their "smuggler". This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

While patrolling, a border patrol of the Novoselytsia department detected two men trying to overcome the barrier fence. The offenders did not respond to the border guards' requests to stop, so the border guards fired a warning shot.

The detainees admitted that there was another man walking with them, but he fell behind. To find him, law enforcement officers sent a drone into the sky. The man was found a kilometer away from his predecessors.

All three were carrying passports of Ukrainian citizens and were residents of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The trafficker was later identified. During the searches, his vehicle, cell phone and draft records were seized. He was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense, and administrative reports were drawn up against the detained offenders.

In Volyn, a criminal group with the participation of a border guard inspector smuggled at least 168 evaders across the border01.03.24, 15:43 • 26409 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Slovakia
Ukraine
