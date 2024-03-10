Border guards detained three men who were making their way to Slovakia through the mountains and their trafficker

On the border with Slovakia, border guards detained a group of men of military age, and later their "smuggler". This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

While patrolling, a border patrol of the Novoselytsia department detected two men trying to overcome the barrier fence. The offenders did not respond to the border guards' requests to stop, so the border guards fired a warning shot.

The detainees admitted that there was another man walking with them, but he fell behind. To find him, law enforcement officers sent a drone into the sky. The man was found a kilometer away from his predecessors.

All three were carrying passports of Ukrainian citizens and were residents of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The trafficker was later identified. During the searches, his vehicle, cell phone and draft records were seized. He was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense, and administrative reports were drawn up against the detained offenders.

