In Volyn, a criminal group with the participation of a border guard inspector smuggled at least 168 evaders across the border

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14572 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44570 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37240 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 199033 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181414 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173549 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219551 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248887 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154697 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371530 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 8668 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 44468 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 198920 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162559 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181339 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8696 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18729 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19432 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30313 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38237 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Volyn, a criminal group with the participation of a border guard inspector smuggled at least 168 evaders across the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26409 views

The criminal group smuggled at least 168 conscripts across the Ukrainian-Polish border. The scheme involved a border guard inspector who let them pass through the checkpoint without entering data into the system.

In Volyn, a criminal group with the participation of a border guard inspector smuggled at least 168 evaders across the border

A criminal group that illegally smuggled at least 168 conscripts across the border to Poland with the help of a border guard inspector was exposed in Volyn. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, UNN reports.

Details

The SBI reported that an inspector of one of the border guard detachments at the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint in Volyn helped the criminals.

The clients searched for on social media were taken by car to the checkpoint. The accomplice driver handed over the passports of the passengers to the border guard. The inspector did not enter information about them into the Gart-1 information and telecommunication system, an automated information exchange system for controlling persons crossing the state border. This allowed the men to cross the border and enter Poland. The cost of crossing the border was 3.5 thousand US dollars per person.

"Brilliant plan": border guards detain fugitives in isothermal blankets in Odesa region29.02.24, 18:39 • 27976 views

According to the investigation, which took place under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, cases of illegal border crossing by four men of military age were documented. In total, the group smuggled at least 168 people out of the country using this scheme.

The inspector was served a notice of suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine by a group of persons, by prior conspiracy, using her official position (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She faces imprisonment for up to 7 years.

The Ministry of Defense plans to launch an e-office for persons liable for military service in the second quarter of 202419.01.24, 13:37 • 24546 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90