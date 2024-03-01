In Volyn, a criminal group with the participation of a border guard inspector smuggled at least 168 evaders across the border

A criminal group that illegally smuggled at least 168 conscripts across the border to Poland with the help of a border guard inspector was exposed in Volyn. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, UNN reports.

Details

The SBI reported that an inspector of one of the border guard detachments at the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint in Volyn helped the criminals.

The clients searched for on social media were taken by car to the checkpoint. The accomplice driver handed over the passports of the passengers to the border guard. The inspector did not enter information about them into the Gart-1 information and telecommunication system, an automated information exchange system for controlling persons crossing the state border. This allowed the men to cross the border and enter Poland. The cost of crossing the border was 3.5 thousand US dollars per person.

According to the investigation, which took place under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, cases of illegal border crossing by four men of military age were documented. In total, the group smuggled at least 168 people out of the country using this scheme.

The inspector was served a notice of suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine by a group of persons, by prior conspiracy, using her official position (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She faces imprisonment for up to 7 years.

