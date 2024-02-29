"Brilliant plan": border guards detain fugitives in isothermal blankets in Odesa region
Border guards in Odesa region detained four men who tried to illegally cross the border by wrapping themselves in isothermal blankets, hoping to avoid thermal detection, but were caught.
In Odesa region, men wrapped in isothermal blankets were detained. In this way, they hoped to "hide" from the border guards' thermal imager. The border violators wrapped in a foil blanket were shown by the State Border Guard Service's communicators, UNN reports.
Brilliant plan.
The border violators' tricks did not work. Border guards stopped the men in Odesa region.
According to the detainees, they found the route to the neighboring country through messengers. Each paid between $3000 and $8000 for the trip.
Administrative reports were drawn up against all four.
Today , UNN wrote about how four men were caught once again on the river section of the border near Romania, on the banks of the Tisza River. They wanted to cross the Ukrainian border illegally by swimming.