Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa region at night: a recreation center was partially destroyed by fire
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa region. In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, a recreation center was partially destroyed and two cars were burned, with no casualties.
On the night of September 28, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa region, causing a fire and partial destruction of a recreation center in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, with no casualties, RMA head Oleh Kiper said on Saturday, UNN reports .
At night, the enemy launched a missile attack in Odesa region As a result of enemy shelling in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, a recreation center caught fire and was partially destroyed. Two cars parked nearby also burned down. The fire was quickly extinguished over a total area of 600 m2.
According to him, fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.
Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime.
