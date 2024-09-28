Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa region at night: a recreation center was partially destroyed by fire

On the night of September 28, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa region, causing a fire and partial destruction of a recreation center in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, with no casualties, RMA head Oleh Kiper said on Saturday, UNN reports .

At night, the enemy launched a missile attack in Odesa region As a result of enemy shelling in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, a recreation center caught fire and was partially destroyed. Two cars parked nearby also burned down. The fire was quickly extinguished over a total area of 600 m2. - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime.

