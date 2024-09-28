Ukrainian air defense destroyed 69 UAVs and 2 missiles overnight

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 69 UAVs and two missiles. This is reported by the Air Force Command, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 28, 2024, from 19:00 on September 27 to 08:00 on September 28, the radio technical troops of the Ukrainian Air Force detected and tracked 77 enemy air targets. Among them were:

- Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

- Two X-59/69 guided missiles;

- 73 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

Ukrainian forces managed to destroy 2 X-59/69 guided missiles and 69 Shahed attack UAVs. The attacks took place in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

One of the drones changed direction to a terrorist country, while three more were lost in Ukraine.

Occupants lost 1,470 troops and 14 tanks in 24 hours