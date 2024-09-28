Ukrainian air defense destroyed 69 UAVs and 2 missiles overnight

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101208 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107981 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174325 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141679 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145381 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139850 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185660 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175856 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115281 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70536 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76950 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 45086 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 36460 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174328 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185662 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175857 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203134 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191965 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143872 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143674 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148242 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139558 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156329 views
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 69 UAVs and 2 missiles overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32205 views

On the night of September 28, 2024, Ukraine's air defense repelled a large-scale attack. 69 Shahed attack UAVs and 2 X-59/69 guided missiles were destroyed, and 13 regions of Ukraine were attacked.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 69 UAVs and two missiles. This is reported by the Air Force Command, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 28, 2024, from 19:00 on September 27 to 08:00 on September 28, the radio technical troops of the Ukrainian Air Force detected and tracked 77 enemy air targets. Among them were:

- Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

- Two X-59/69 guided missiles;

- 73 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

Ukrainian forces managed to destroy 2 X-59/69 guided missiles and 69 Shahed attack UAVs. The attacks took place in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

One of the drones changed direction to a terrorist country, while three more were lost in Ukraine.

Occupants lost 1,470 troops and 14 tanks in 24 hours28.09.24, 08:10 • 19566 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
rivneRivne
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson
sumySums
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

