Occupants lost 1,470 troops and 14 tanks in 24 hours

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 78299 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104877 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169185 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139057 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143807 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112103 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173587 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104767 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101101 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110841 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112975 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 55048 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 61533 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169185 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183134 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173587 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200955 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189845 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142339 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142341 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147025 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138425 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155274 views
Occupants lost 1,470 troops and 14 tanks in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19566 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 650,640 people, 8860 tanks and 17438 armored vehicles.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost 1470 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 28.09.24:

- Personnel: 650 640 (+1470).

- Tanks: 8860 (+14).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17438 (+42).

- Artillery systems: 18733 (+55).

- RSVP: 1203 (+4).

- Air defense means: 961.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 16093 (+62).

- Cruise missiles: 2610 (+2).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Motor vehicles and tank trucks: 25411.

- Special equipment: 3291 (+99).

General Staff: 170 combat engagements took place: Pokrovske and Kurakhove are the hottest areas27.09.24, 23:41 • 55565 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising