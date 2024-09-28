Occupants lost 1,470 troops and 14 tanks in 24 hours

Over the past day, the occupiers lost 1470 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 28.09.24:

- Personnel: 650 640 (+1470).

- Tanks: 8860 (+14).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17438 (+42).

- Artillery systems: 18733 (+55).

- RSVP: 1203 (+4).

- Air defense means: 961.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 16093 (+62).

- Cruise missiles: 2610 (+2).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Motor vehicles and tank trucks: 25411.

- Special equipment: 3291 (+99).

