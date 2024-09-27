General Staff: 170 combat engagements took place: Pokrovske and Kurakhove are the hottest areas

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103945 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143365 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139133 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182529 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112081 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173046 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100528 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110207 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112317 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50645 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57261 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167737 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182529 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173046 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189334 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142015 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142050 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146753 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138164 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155039 views
Actual
General Staff: 170 combat engagements took place: Pokrovske and Kurakhove are the hottest areas

General Staff: 170 combat engagements took place: Pokrovske and Kurakhove are the hottest areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55565 views

There were 170 combat engagements over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the enemy was also active in the Kupianske, Lyman and Vremiyivka sectors. The enemy carried out 66 air strikes.

To date, 170 combat engagements have taken place. The situation remained the hottest today in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, and the enemy is also active in the Kupyanske, Lyman and Vremiyivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the enemy conducted 66 air strikes in the country (including more than 70 drones), and used 676 kamikaze drones to destroy the country. In addition, the occupiers carried out more than 3,700 attacks.

Situation in terms of directions

Kharkiv: the invaders attacked six times near Vovchansk and Tykhy. Three firefights are ongoing.

Kupyanske: the enemy made 16 attempts to break through near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Kucherivka and Lozova. Six attacks were repelled, fighting continues.

Limansky: the aggressor conducted 14 attacks, in particular near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne, Torske and Novosadove. Two battles are ongoing.

Kramatorsk: 9 combat engagements near Hryhorivka, Predtechyne, Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky resulted in losses for the occupiers.

Toretsk: Seven attacks near Toretsk and New York were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian military.

Pokrovske: terrorists made 47 attempts to break through near Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachinske, Marynivka, Selydove and Novotoretske, two attacks are ongoing.

Kurakhove: enemy forces attacked 26 times in the areas of Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka, 23 attacks were repelled, three firefights are ongoing.

Vremivske: Defenders repelled 11 attacks near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Vodyane and Katerynivka. 

Orikhivskyi and Gulyaypilskyi: Ukrainian forces repelled 3 attacks on positions near Novodarivka, Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky.

Prydniprovsky: the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

Over 70 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff27.09.24, 16:47 • 16018 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
toretskToretsk
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising