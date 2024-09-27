General Staff: 170 combat engagements took place: Pokrovske and Kurakhove are the hottest areas

To date, 170 combat engagements have taken place. The situation remained the hottest today in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, and the enemy is also active in the Kupyanske, Lyman and Vremiyivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the enemy conducted 66 air strikes in the country (including more than 70 drones), and used 676 kamikaze drones to destroy the country. In addition, the occupiers carried out more than 3,700 attacks.

Situation in terms of directions

Kharkiv: the invaders attacked six times near Vovchansk and Tykhy. Three firefights are ongoing.

Kupyanske: the enemy made 16 attempts to break through near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Kucherivka and Lozova. Six attacks were repelled, fighting continues.

Limansky: the aggressor conducted 14 attacks, in particular near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne, Torske and Novosadove. Two battles are ongoing.

Kramatorsk: 9 combat engagements near Hryhorivka, Predtechyne, Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky resulted in losses for the occupiers.

Toretsk: Seven attacks near Toretsk and New York were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian military.

Pokrovske: terrorists made 47 attempts to break through near Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachinske, Marynivka, Selydove and Novotoretske, two attacks are ongoing.

Kurakhove: enemy forces attacked 26 times in the areas of Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka, 23 attacks were repelled, three firefights are ongoing.

Vremivske: Defenders repelled 11 attacks near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Vodyane and Katerynivka.

Orikhivskyi and Gulyaypilskyi: Ukrainian forces repelled 3 attacks on positions near Novodarivka, Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky.

Prydniprovsky: the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

