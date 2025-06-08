Possible detention of veteran Zamrii in the basement of the TCC: The Ombudsman's Office sent an appeal to the military prosecutor's office

The representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights appealed to the TCC and SP of Chernivtsi region to conduct an internal investigation into the alleged detention of military medic and war veteran Roman Zamriy. Appeals have also been sent to the military law enforcement service, the military prosecutor's office and the National Police. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

Lubinets reacted to the alleged illegal detention of people and other possible gross violations of human rights in one of the TCC and SP of Chernivtsi region.

My Representative in this region, Iryna Isopenko, has already appealed to the regional TCC and SP to conduct an internal investigation. She also sent appeals to the military law enforcement service, the military prosecutor's office and the National Police - to clarify all the circumstances - Lubinets wrote.

The Ombudsman stated that the basis for this was a publication on social networks, where a citizen reported that he had been detained at a checkpoint.

According to him, his phone was confiscated without explanation or the possibility to present documents. The person was allegedly held in a locked room without access to water, food and communication, and the documents were not properly reviewed. There is also information on social networks that other citizens in this TCC and SP have faced refusals to transfer, despite their experience and desire to serve in certain units - Lubinets wrote.

He stressed that particular concern is caused by information about the detention of persons without a court decision, restriction of access to basic needs and the inability to communicate with relatives.

If the facts are confirmed, I demand that all measures of response provided by law be taken to ensure respect for human rights in the future. I emphasize that in the conditions of martial law, mobilization measures must be carried out in compliance with the norms of legislation! - Lubinets said.

Context

Former combat medic Roman Zamriy with the call sign "Yoda" said on Facebook that he was allegedly detained by TCC representatives despite having a reservation and held in a basement in Chernivtsi for three days. As a result, he was taken to a military unit.

Chernivtsi Regional TCC and SP responded to the statement of military medic and war veteran Roman Zamriy, who claimed that he was held in a basement for three days despite having a reservation.