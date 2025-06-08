Possible detention of veteran Zamrii in the basement of the TCC: The Ombudsman's Office sent an appeal to the military prosecutor's office

$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 40402 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 103347 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 57617 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 79071 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 79115 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 52963 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 172112 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 113643 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 168757 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 95109 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

June 8, 04:12 AM • 19183 views

Enemy losses per day: 1120 occupiers eliminated, one aircraft and 7 missiles shot down

June 8, 04:44 AM • 14174 views

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

June 8, 05:17 AM • 16474 views

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops

June 8, 07:09 AM • 14589 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM • 13722 views
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM • 13921 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 172112 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 161206 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 159306 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 203402 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 78034 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 102268 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 168757 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 146106 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 185965 views
9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Possible detention of veteran Zamrii in the basement of the TCC: The Ombudsman's Office sent an appeal to the military prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

The Ombudsman's Office reacted to reports of the alleged illegal detention of veteran Roman Zamrii in the Chernivtsi TCC. An internal investigation has been launched and appeals have been sent to law enforcement agencies.

Possible detention of veteran Zamrii in the basement of the TCC: The Ombudsman's Office sent an appeal to the military prosecutor's office

The representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights appealed to the TCC and SP of Chernivtsi region to conduct an internal investigation into the alleged detention of military medic and war veteran Roman Zamriy. Appeals have also been sent to the military law enforcement service, the military prosecutor's office and the National Police. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

Lubinets reacted to the alleged illegal detention of people and other possible gross violations of human rights in one of the TCC and SP of Chernivtsi region.

My Representative in this region, Iryna Isopenko, has already appealed to the regional TCC and SP to conduct an internal investigation. She also sent appeals to the military law enforcement service, the military prosecutor's office and the National Police - to clarify all the circumstances

- Lubinets wrote.

The Ombudsman stated that the basis for this was a publication on social networks, where a citizen reported that he had been detained at a checkpoint.

According to him, his phone was confiscated without explanation or the possibility to present documents. The person was allegedly held in a locked room without access to water, food and communication, and the documents were not properly reviewed. There is also information on social networks that other citizens in this TCC and SP have faced refusals to transfer, despite their experience and desire to serve in certain units 

- Lubinets wrote.

He stressed that particular concern is caused by information about the detention of persons without a court decision, restriction of access to basic needs and the inability to communicate with relatives.

If the facts are confirmed, I demand that all measures of response provided by law be taken to ensure respect for human rights in the future. I emphasize that in the conditions of martial law, mobilization measures must be carried out in compliance with the norms of legislation!

 - Lubinets said.

Context

Former combat medic Roman Zamriy with the call sign "Yoda" said on Facebook that he was allegedly detained by TCC representatives despite having a reservation and held in a basement in Chernivtsi for three days. As a result, he was taken to a military unit.

Chernivtsi Regional TCC and SP responded to the statement of military medic and war veteran Roman Zamriy, who claimed that he was held in a basement for three days despite having a reservation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

