Russians attacked Odesa region with drones at night: fires broke out
Kyiv • UNN
In the Odesa region, as a result of a drone attack, a garage in the Odesa district and a building of a medical facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district caught fire. There were no deaths or injuries.
Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with drones at night, a garage in the Odesa district and a building of a non-operational medical facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district were on fire, there were no deaths or injuries, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.
The enemy attacked Odesa region with ударними bezpіlotnikami again at night
As a result of the strike in the Odesa district, according to him, a private garage caught fire. The fire was promptly extinguished by rescuers of the State Emergency Service.
In the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, as a result of the fall of drone fragments, according to Kiper, dry grass and a building of a non-operational medical facility caught fire. The fire was also extinguished.
"Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries," the head of the RMA noted.
