Kiper on the attack on the port of Odesa: Russia used a cluster missile
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the port of Odesa, using a cluster missile that explodes in the air. As a result of the attack, 4 sailors were killed, ships, berths and warehouses were damaged.
Russian occupiers used a cluster missile on the port of Odesa, which explodes on approach to the target and destroys everything within a radius of 200-300 meters. This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.
For almost the last two weeks, Odesa has been suffering from shelling every day, mixed shelling, these are missiles and drones. Yesterday was no exception, at about 8 p.m. yesterday a missile, a cluster missile, flew to the port, which explodes on approach to the target, the ground, and destroys everything within a radius of 200-300 meters
Context
Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported that as a result of the Russian military's attack on the port in Odesa, four sailors - citizens of Syria - died, two more people were injured, a civilian vessel under the flag of Barbados, another vessel, berths and warehouses for grain were damaged.