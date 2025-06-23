"These are demonstrative strikes": Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the Russian attack on a lyceum in Odesa region and pointed to the need to pressure Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to today's ballistic missile attack by Russian troops on a lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, showing the consequences and indicating that none of such Russian strikes are accidental - the Russian army knows exactly where it strikes, and these are demonstrative strikes, and that pressure must be put on Russia, writes UNN.

An absolutely insane Russian missile strike directly on a lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region. According to preliminary data, it was a ballistic missile strike. There were no children in the lyceum - it's holiday season now. But there were lyceum staff. Unfortunately, people may be under the rubble. Two deaths are already known. My condolences to the families and friends. The lyceum is practically completely destroyed - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, a rescue operation is underway, all necessary services are involved.

None of these Russian strikes are accidental - the Russian army knows exactly where it hits. And these are demonstrative strikes. The Russian leadership is not going to change, is not going to end the war of its own free will. That is why a real and painful increase in pressure and sanctions on Russia is needed. We are currently defending ourselves from Russian strikes. But if Russia is not forced to peace, we will have to think about protecting lyceums, hospitals, and ordinary residential buildings in other European countries - everywhere Russian murderers can hit. We must stop the killings and strikes. Russia must be pressured - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: two people killed, 12 more wounded