In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, the consequences of the Russian attack have been eliminated for almost a day: new footage has appeared

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 18270 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 44473 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 44744 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 56629 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 49941 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 42956 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 57701 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 58464 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 260223 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120224 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.3m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 73284 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 93685 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 87384 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 86397 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 70583 views
Publications
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 16562 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 38201 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 86596 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 260263 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 188253 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 85342 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 164905 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 287642 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 155313 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 152635 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, the consequences of the Russian attack have been eliminated for almost a day: new footage has appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, work continues to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on an educational institution. As a result of the shelling on June 23, 3 people were killed and 14 were injured, including 2 children.

In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, the consequences of the Russian attack have been eliminated for almost a day: new footage has appeared

In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack has been ongoing for almost a day, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

"For almost a day without stopping, work continues to eliminate the consequences of the attack on one of the city's educational institutions. Cynologists with dogs checked the rubble for victims," the State Emergency Service reported on social networks, showing footage from the scene.

The State Emergency Service indicated that as a result of the enemy shelling on June 23, 3 people died and 14 more were injured, including 2 children.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has risen: a 60-year-old cafeteria worker died23.06.25, 22:32 • 16233 views

"Despite fatigue, dust and smoke, rescuers do not stop to clear the premises as quickly as possible and complete the work," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Odesa Oblast
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9