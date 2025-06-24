In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, the consequences of the Russian attack have been eliminated for almost a day: new footage has appeared

In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack has been ongoing for almost a day, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

"For almost a day without stopping, work continues to eliminate the consequences of the attack on one of the city's educational institutions. Cynologists with dogs checked the rubble for victims," the State Emergency Service reported on social networks, showing footage from the scene.

The State Emergency Service indicated that as a result of the enemy shelling on June 23, 3 people died and 14 more were injured, including 2 children.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has risen: a 60-year-old cafeteria worker died

"Despite fatigue, dust and smoke, rescuers do not stop to clear the premises as quickly as possible and complete the work," the State Emergency Service emphasized.