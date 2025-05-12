The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: there is damage and a victim

At night, the enemy attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in the Odesa region, damaging civilian infrastructure and wounding a man, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy once again attacked Odesa region with strike drones. One person was injured - said Kiper.

Details

According to the head of the OMA, "as a result of the strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an administrative building and a fire station." "A man was injured in one of the damaged private houses. Medics are providing him with all the necessary assistance," he said.

All authorized services, according to Kiper, are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack, and law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another crime by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine