Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 108 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
01:59 PM • 10246 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 21749 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 36544 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 55761 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 175627 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 87064 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 73967 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 93674 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 274093 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
1m/s
25%
747mm
Popular news
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhotoAugust 30, 08:35 AM • 22270 views
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonightAugust 30, 09:00 AM • 19908 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murderAugust 30, 09:59 AM • 26342 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 27091 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sources01:31 PM • 8900 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 27111 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 178723 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 183773 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 274074 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 226882 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 83098 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 216657 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 241419 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 239782 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 221712 views
Actual
Fake news
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink

Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

In Odesa region, the car of Reni Mayor Ihor Plekhov overturned. His mother died, and his five-year-old son sustained numerous injuries.

Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died

In the Odesa region, the car of the mayor of Reni, Ihor Pliekhov, overturned. His mother and son were with him in the car. Olha Pliekhova died. This was reported to a UNN journalist by sources.

Around 2:00 PM in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, a car driven by the mayor of Reni, Ihor Viktorovych Pliekhov, overturned, as a result of which Olha Antonivna Pliekhova (the driver's mother – ed.) died, and Radmir Ihorovych Pliekhov (the driver's son, born in 2020) sustained bodily injuries, the severity of which is being determined.

- said the interlocutor.

The Odesa region police released photos from the scene of the accident.

The police also reported that the 5-year-old boy who was in the car was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with numerous injuries. The driver will be checked for intoxication.

Police officer killed in Kyiv road accident: SBI opens proceedings29.08.25, 11:53 • 2986 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyAuto
Odesa Oblast
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi