Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died

In the Odesa region, the car of the mayor of Reni, Ihor Pliekhov, overturned. His mother and son were with him in the car. Olha Pliekhova died. This was reported to a UNN journalist by sources.

Around 2:00 PM in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, a car driven by the mayor of Reni, Ihor Viktorovych Pliekhov, overturned, as a result of which Olha Antonivna Pliekhova (the driver's mother – ed.) died, and Radmir Ihorovych Pliekhov (the driver's son, born in 2020) sustained bodily injuries, the severity of which is being determined. - said the interlocutor.

The Odesa region police released photos from the scene of the accident.

The police also reported that the 5-year-old boy who was in the car was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with numerous injuries. The driver will be checked for intoxication.

