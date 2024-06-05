Invaders hit a resort village in the Odessa region: they hit tourist infrastructure facilities

The Russian army shelled a resort village in the Odessa region - they hit tourist infrastructure facilities, reports UNN with reference to the Odessa regional prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 5, at about 17:00, the Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on the civilian infrastructure of the Odessa region. The enemy hit tourist infrastructure facilities in the Belgorod-Dniester region.

The inspection continues, and a full list of damage and damage is being established. At the scene, prosecutors, in cooperation with an SBU investigator, document another war crime of the Russian Federation.

"... a pre - trial investigation has been launched on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

Previously

In Odessa, at about 17:00, they heard The Sound of an explosion after a warning about the threat of using ballistics by the enemy.

As reported by monitoring channels, in the Odessa region, again, previously, the enemy used an Iskander-M missile from the so-called Crimea.