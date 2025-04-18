Three out of six missiles and 23 out of 37 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the Russian attack

$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10601 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40770 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43138 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77686 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31283 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86721 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68811 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153475 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88837 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90777 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 62048 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 46425 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62831 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30312 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52264 views
Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 604 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52375 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77686 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86721 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153475 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14696 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15472 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30399 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28833 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 41019 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Three out of six missiles and 23 out of 37 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3130 views

On the night of April 18, the Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs, launching 6 missiles of various types and 37 ударних drones. The Defense Forces shot down 3 missiles and 23 UAVs.

Three out of six missiles and 23 out of 37 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Russian Federation attacked Ukraine at night with 6 missiles and 37 drones, 3 missiles and 23 drones were shot down, another 10 drones did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 18, Russian invaders launched an attack on Ukraine with ground-based missiles and attack UAVs.

According to preliminary data, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 43 air attack weapons of the enemy - 6 missiles of various types and 37 strike UAVs (drones-imitators of other types), in particular: 1 ballistic missile "Iskander-M" (launch area - Crimea); 5 cruise missiles "Iskander-K" (launch areas - TOT of Zaporizhzhia region, Crimea); 37 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and drones-imitators of other types (launch areas - Millerovo, Kursk - Russia).

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.30, the destruction of 26 air targets has been confirmed: 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 23 Shahed-type strike UAVs

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

10 enemy drones-imitators, as indicated, are locationally lost.

"As a result of the enemy attack, the following regions were affected: Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv region, Kyiv region", the report says.

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: the number of wounded has increased to 7418.04.25, 09:54 • 4112 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine
Kharkiv
