Three out of six missiles and 23 out of 37 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Russian Federation attacked Ukraine at night with 6 missiles and 37 drones, 3 missiles and 23 drones were shot down, another 10 drones did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 18, Russian invaders launched an attack on Ukraine with ground-based missiles and attack UAVs.

According to preliminary data, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 43 air attack weapons of the enemy - 6 missiles of various types and 37 strike UAVs (drones-imitators of other types), in particular: 1 ballistic missile "Iskander-M" (launch area - Crimea); 5 cruise missiles "Iskander-K" (launch areas - TOT of Zaporizhzhia region, Crimea); 37 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and drones-imitators of other types (launch areas - Millerovo, Kursk - Russia).

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.30, the destruction of 26 air targets has been confirmed: 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 23 Shahed-type strike UAVs - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

10 enemy drones-imitators, as indicated, are locationally lost.

"As a result of the enemy attack, the following regions were affected: Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv region, Kyiv region", the report says.

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: the number of wounded has increased to 74