Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: the number of wounded has increased to 74
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv on April 18, the number of wounded increased to 74 people. The Russian army launched a missile strike using three Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
As a result of the morning enemy strike on Kharkiv, the number of wounded has increased to 74 people, the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The number of wounded as a result of the morning shelling of the city has increased to 74
Let us remind
In the morning of April 18, the Russian army launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, using, preliminarily, three ballistic missiles of the "Iskander-M" type. A 79-year-old man died.