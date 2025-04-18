Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: the number of wounded has increased to 74

As a result of the morning enemy strike on Kharkiv, the number of wounded has increased to 74 people, the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Let us remind

In the morning of April 18, the Russian army launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, using, preliminarily, three ballistic missiles of the "Iskander-M" type. A 79-year-old man died.