Explosion at a police station in Odesa region: a man who made an explosive device has been detained
Kyiv • UNN
A man was detained in Odesa for making explosives on the instructions of the Russian Federation, which led to an explosion at a police station in Odesa region. As a result of the terrorist attack, a woman was killed and three police officers were injured.
Law enforcement officers detained a man who, on the instructions of Russian special services, made an explosive device. Later, a woman brought it to the police building in Bilyaivka, Odesa region. As a result of the explosion, she died and three police officers were injured. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.
Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a citizen was notified of suspicion of committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Details
According to the investigation, a resident of Odesa was recruited by Russian special services through a Telegram channel. A representative of the Russian Federation offered him to commit a series of terrorist attacks in the Odesa region in exchange for a monetary reward.
The suspect agreed and received instructions on how to make an improvised explosive device (IED) from improvised materials. Under the guidance of a Russian supervisor, who communicated with him via video link, he assembled an explosive device at his place of residence in Odesa.
On March 22, 2025, the suspect received an order to prepare the device for transfer to the perpetrator. The next day, he disguised the IED as a gift and sent it to Bilyaivka by taxi. According to the curator, a local resident was to receive the package.
The woman received the "gift" and a few minutes later brought it into the administrative building of the police. When the representative of the special services of the Russian Federation made sure that the device was in place, he made a call to the SIM card embedded in the explosive. This caused a detonation. As a result of the terrorist attack, the woman died and three police officers were injured.
Law enforcement officers detained the man at his place of residence. During the search, mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity, components for the manufacture of explosives and an IED disguised as a fire extinguisher were seized.
At the request of the prosecution, the suspect was remanded in custody without the right to bail. His involvement in other crimes is currently being investigated.
Law enforcement officers in Mykolaiv region are strengthening security measures due to the risk of terrorist attacks27.03.25, 15:06 • 26669 views