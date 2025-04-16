$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17036 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73796 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39825 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45152 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52206 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94176 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86019 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35487 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60607 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109515 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Terrorist attacks were being prepared in the central and eastern regions of Ukraine: 9 FSB agents were detained simultaneously

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4598 views

The SBU neutralized a network of FSB agents in four regions of Ukraine. They were preparing explosions to order from the Russian Federation, among those detained are minors, and more than 30 kg of explosives were seized from them.

Terrorist attacks were being prepared in the central and eastern regions of Ukraine: 9 FSB agents were detained simultaneously

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized a new extensive agent network of the FSB, which operated in four regions of Ukraine. As a result of a special operation, 9 agents were detained who were preparing terrorist attacks and sabotage on the order of the Russian Federation. Among the defendants are five minors aged 14-15. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

As the investigation established, the agents were preparing a series of explosions in residential areas and near the bases of the Defense Forces. The defendants also had to blow up key bridges and main tracks of Ukrzaliznytsia, which provide logistical connections for Ukrainian troops

- the message says.

Details

According to the case files, the terrorists acted separately, but with a clear division of "duties" under the control of two FSB employees. According to the instructions of the Russian special services, one agent group manufactured improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and placed them in caches.

Other agents took explosives from there, disguised them in garbage bags or in piles of earth, and left them at the planned bombing sites. Additionally, they set up hidden video cameras with remote access for the FSB there.

With the help of observation "points", the occupiers planned to remotely activate the IED and record the consequences of the fire damage.

SBU officers detained all members of the FSB agent network when they were preparing the first series of planned terrorist attacks. More than 30 kg of explosives were seized from them, which the occupiers wanted to use in various regions of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the agents turned out to be local residents, each of whom was recruited by the FSB through Telegram channels looking for "easy money".

Currently, four detainees have already been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of explosives).

      In addition, two FSB employees who coordinated the activities of the agent network received a заочну suspicion.

      The issue of bringing juvenile defendants to justice is being resolved.

      Prepared to blow up the car of the Armed Forces and the administrative building of the police: an agent group was detained in Vinnytsia15.04.25, 10:15 • 5888 views

      Olga Rozgon

      Olga Rozgon

      WarCrimes and emergencies
