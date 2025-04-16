Terrorist attacks were being prepared in the central and eastern regions of Ukraine: 9 FSB agents were detained simultaneously

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized a new extensive agent network of the FSB, which operated in four regions of Ukraine. As a result of a special operation, 9 agents were detained who were preparing terrorist attacks and sabotage on the order of the Russian Federation. Among the defendants are five minors aged 14-15. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

As the investigation established, the agents were preparing a series of explosions in residential areas and near the bases of the Defense Forces. The defendants also had to blow up key bridges and main tracks of Ukrzaliznytsia, which provide logistical connections for Ukrainian troops - the message says.

Details

According to the case files, the terrorists acted separately, but with a clear division of "duties" under the control of two FSB employees. According to the instructions of the Russian special services, one agent group manufactured improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and placed them in caches.

Other agents took explosives from there, disguised them in garbage bags or in piles of earth, and left them at the planned bombing sites. Additionally, they set up hidden video cameras with remote access for the FSB there.

With the help of observation "points", the occupiers planned to remotely activate the IED and record the consequences of the fire damage.

SBU officers detained all members of the FSB agent network when they were preparing the first series of planned terrorist attacks. More than 30 kg of explosives were seized from them, which the occupiers wanted to use in various regions of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the agents turned out to be local residents, each of whom was recruited by the FSB through Telegram channels looking for "easy money".

Currently, four detainees have already been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of explosives).

In addition, two FSB employees who coordinated the activities of the agent network received a заочну suspicion.

The issue of bringing juvenile defendants to justice is being resolved.

