Recruitment of children by the enemy in TikTok and Telegram: what parents should pay attention to

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1878 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8974 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12100 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15593 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21848 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37324 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49172 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64542 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83227 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113458 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 478 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12894 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83227 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84642 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96242 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2616 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13968 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53371 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53081 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Recruitment of children by the enemy in TikTok and Telegram: what parents should pay attention to

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7322 views

Russian recruiters are using popular messengers to recruit children for espionage activities. They are offered to photograph infrastructure facilities or the movement of military personnel.

Recruitment of children by the enemy in TikTok and Telegram: what parents should pay attention to

Russian recruiters are using popular messengers such as TikTok and Telegram to recruit children for espionage, Ukrainian law enforcement officials warn. This was reported in the Telegram Center for Strategic Communications under the Ministry of Culture, UNN writes.

Details 

"In popular messengers, Russians offer children "easy money", but in reality they involve children in espionage," - said, as indicated in the Center for Strategic Communications, the head of the Department of Organization of the Educational Security Service of the National Police, Nadiya Sytnyk

In particular, children are offered to perform, as indicated, "simple" work. They are asked to directly photograph infrastructure facilities or the movement of troops.

How does it happen?

Recruiters start with easy tasks that seem safe: putting up leaflets or drawing graffiti. 

"Next - everything is more serious: arson of cars, transfer of coordinates, photos of important objects. All this - under pressure, manipulation or blackmail," - the Center for Strategic Communications reports.

The enemy is hunting children in social networks: the main recruitment schemes28.03.25, 12:34 • 34895 views

Signs of recruitment:

  • the appearance of expensive things that the child cannot explain;
    • avoiding conversations with adults, especially about online communication;
      • sudden interest in the topics of army, politics and critical infrastructure.

        If you suspect your child is being recruited, the Center for Strategic Communications recommends contacting: the "102" line; online to the cyber police; to the "Report a FSB agent" chatbot; to the SBU hotline – 0800 501 482.

        Russians are spreading a fake about the alleged recruitment of young people into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a karate tournament - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council02.04.25, 21:09 • 21648 views

        Addition 

        The first deputy head of the Department of Patrol Police of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, in his Telegram drew attention to the case of child recruitment that occurred in Odesa. 

        "Hi! Are you from Odesa? Don't you want to earn money? Nothing difficult - just take pictures. Take photos of ships arriving at the port," - this is the message, according to Biloshytskyi, that a student of an Odesa school received.

        "The guy was not confused: in order to collect evidence and learn more information, he started correspondence with the recruiter. Later, the student informed the inspector of the educational security service about this in order to send the information to the relevant units," - Biloshytskyi wrote.

        Biloshytskyi also advised parents not to lose vigilance, communicate with their children, and explain the danger of illegal actions and the consequences of their commission.

        In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the occupiers are forcing people to write a "victory dictation"14.04.25, 22:11 • 2921 view

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        TikTok
        Telegram
        Ukraine
        Odesa
        Brent
        $66.76
        Bitcoin
        $84,772.90
        S&P 500
        $5,245.11
        Tesla
        $237.27
        Газ TTF
        $35.69
        Золото
        $3,341.81
        Ethereum
        $1,600.98