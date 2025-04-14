$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16370 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14424 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19681 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29086 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61861 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58203 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33693 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59528 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106651 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166059 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the occupiers are forcing people to write a "victory dictation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2594 views

The Russians are expanding the "victory dictation" to the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. Participation in the event is mandatory for schoolchildren, students and employees of the budgetary sphere.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the occupiers are forcing people to write a "victory dictation"

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the Russians continue to involve local residents in writing the "Victory Dictation". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that after a similar coercion in Kherson region, the occupation administration is expanding the "Victory Dictation" to the TOT of Donetsk region. On April 25, it will be held at 190 locations, involving more than 9,000 "activists".

But behind the громких numbers is the usual coercion: participation is mandatory for schoolchildren, students and public sector employees. Refusal equals pressure, threats of dismissal or non-payment of salaries

- the statement reads.

The CNS calls this initiative another stage of the Kremlin's farce: to rewrite history, erase the contribution of Ukrainians to the victory over Nazism and impose a "united country" where the heroes are only "Russians".

"Any coercion to participate in Russian propaganda is part of a hybrid war against Ukraine," the CNS reminds.

Recall

In Donetsk, schoolchildren are taken to exhibitions with weapons and sledgehammers that were used to kill people. This is propaganda of violence and recruitment of future criminals for war.

The occupiers are reviving "Cossack" formations in the temporarily occupied territories for control and repression10.04.25, 02:13 • 11849 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
Donetsk
