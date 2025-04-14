In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the Russians continue to involve local residents in writing the "Victory Dictation". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that after a similar coercion in Kherson region, the occupation administration is expanding the "Victory Dictation" to the TOT of Donetsk region. On April 25, it will be held at 190 locations, involving more than 9,000 "activists".

But behind the громких numbers is the usual coercion: participation is mandatory for schoolchildren, students and public sector employees. Refusal equals pressure, threats of dismissal or non-payment of salaries - the statement reads.

The CNS calls this initiative another stage of the Kremlin's farce: to rewrite history, erase the contribution of Ukrainians to the victory over Nazism and impose a "united country" where the heroes are only "Russians".

"Any coercion to participate in Russian propaganda is part of a hybrid war against Ukraine," the CNS reminds.

Recall

In Donetsk, schoolchildren are taken to exhibitions with weapons and sledgehammers that were used to kill people. This is propaganda of violence and recruitment of future criminals for war.

The occupiers are reviving "Cossack" formations in the temporarily occupied territories for control and repression