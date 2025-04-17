Oleksiy Kharchenko appointed head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

On April 17, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appointed Oleksiy Kharchenko as the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration. The relevant decree No. 244/2025 was published on the website of the Office of the President, reports UNN.

To appoint Oleksiy Andriyovych Kharchenko as the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration - the decree reads

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Oleksiy Kharchenko as the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration. This was announced on April 15 on Telegram by Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

Oleksiy Andriyovych Kharchenko was born on September 11, 1987 in Uzbekistan.

He has three higher education degrees and a scientific degree of Doctor of Philosophy.

His total work experience is over 16 years, more than 13 of which are in public service positions. In particular, he devoted seven years to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

From 2021 to 2023, he worked at the State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine. He started as a chief specialist, and later headed the Department of State Architectural and Construction Control.

From September 30, 2024, Oleksiy Kharchenko was the head of the Sievierodonetsk City Military Administration (CMA).

According to the annual declaration, he has a daughter and a son.

As the head of the Sievierodonetsk CMA, he earned UAH 284,493. Kharchenko also declared a salary at the "Zhytomyr Polytechnic" University - UAH 36,820. The man received 45,241 scholarships. Income from the alienation of movable property - 300,000 thousand hryvnias. He keeps $23,800.

He uses an apartment in Zhytomyr free of charge, the man has a registration in another apartment owned by Hanna Shevchuk.

Oleksiy Kharchenko owns two cars: Opel Corsa 2007, Mercedes-BENZ - 2015. He rents a Hyundai TUCSON - 2016.

