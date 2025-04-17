The President appointed a new head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11509 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57956 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57058 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65975 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65455 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59715 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52581 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55735 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58004 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77111 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Publications
Exclusives
"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
April 17, 03:30 PM • 57956 views

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62311 views

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77085 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116469 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125097 views
Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3964 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22287 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26726 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121623 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63373 views
The President appointed a new head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2456 views

On April 17, the President of Ukraine appointed Oleh Hryhorov as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

The President appointed a new head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleh Hryhorov as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration on April 17. The corresponding decree published on the website of the Office of the President, writes UNN.

To appoint Oleh Oleksiyovych Hryhorov as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration

- the decree reads.

The government approved the candidacy of Oleh Hryhorov for the position of head of the Sumy Regional State Administration on April 15.

Addition

Oleh Hryhorov is a police major general. Previously, he was the deputy head of the Main Department of the National Police of Sumy region, then moved to the same position in Zaporizhia region. Later he became the head of the National Police in Luhansk region.

In August 2024, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, awarded Hryhorov the special rank of police general of the third rank.

At the end of January 2025, Oleh Hryhorov filed a declaration. He owns an apartment in Sumy in joint ownership with Lyudmyla Hryhorova, which his wife Iryna uses free of charge. Hryhorov rents another apartment in Kyiv, which belongs to Oleksandr Sachko. The major general of police officially resides in Zaporizhia, in a dormitory owned by the National University "Zaporizhia Polytechnic".

The Hryhorov family owns two cars: a 2021 Mazda CX-5, worth UAH 941.2 thousand, registered to his wife, and a 2016 Audi Q7, with an estimated value of UAH 980 thousand, owned by Oleh Hryhorov himself.

In 2024, Hryhorov received UAH 845.2 thousand in salary in his position in the police of Luhansk region. In addition, he received UAH 473.7 thousand as monetary support from the National Police of Ukraine. His wife, who works in the National Police of Sumy region, earned almost UAH 510 thousand per year.

Together, the couple keeps UAH 1,447,000 in cash. Oleh Hryhorov had about UAH 32,000 in bank accounts, and his wife had almost UAH 90,000.

Let us remind you

On April 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration. This was announced by Taras Melnychuk.

The mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, accused the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, of organizing a gathering of military personnel of the 117th brigade for an award ceremony in the center of Sumy on April 13.

In response, Volodymyr Artyukh denied that he was the initiator of the awarding of the 117th Brigade of the TRO in the Congress Center of Sumy on April 13, when the Russians struck the city with missiles.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
