The President appointed a new head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleh Hryhorov as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration on April 17. The corresponding decree published on the website of the Office of the President, writes UNN.

To appoint Oleh Oleksiyovych Hryhorov as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration - the decree reads.

The government approved the candidacy of Oleh Hryhorov for the position of head of the Sumy Regional State Administration on April 15.

Addition

Oleh Hryhorov is a police major general. Previously, he was the deputy head of the Main Department of the National Police of Sumy region, then moved to the same position in Zaporizhia region. Later he became the head of the National Police in Luhansk region.

In August 2024, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, awarded Hryhorov the special rank of police general of the third rank.

At the end of January 2025, Oleh Hryhorov filed a declaration. He owns an apartment in Sumy in joint ownership with Lyudmyla Hryhorova, which his wife Iryna uses free of charge. Hryhorov rents another apartment in Kyiv, which belongs to Oleksandr Sachko. The major general of police officially resides in Zaporizhia, in a dormitory owned by the National University "Zaporizhia Polytechnic".

The Hryhorov family owns two cars: a 2021 Mazda CX-5, worth UAH 941.2 thousand, registered to his wife, and a 2016 Audi Q7, with an estimated value of UAH 980 thousand, owned by Oleh Hryhorov himself.

In 2024, Hryhorov received UAH 845.2 thousand in salary in his position in the police of Luhansk region. In addition, he received UAH 473.7 thousand as monetary support from the National Police of Ukraine. His wife, who works in the National Police of Sumy region, earned almost UAH 510 thousand per year.

Together, the couple keeps UAH 1,447,000 in cash. Oleh Hryhorov had about UAH 32,000 in bank accounts, and his wife had almost UAH 90,000.

Let us remind you

On April 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration. This was announced by Taras Melnychuk.

The mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, accused the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, of organizing a gathering of military personnel of the 117th brigade for an award ceremony in the center of Sumy on April 13.

In response, Volodymyr Artyukh denied that he was the initiator of the awarding of the 117th Brigade of the TRO in the Congress Center of Sumy on April 13, when the Russians struck the city with missiles.