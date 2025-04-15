$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15684 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13824 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19163 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28601 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61046 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57614 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33545 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59499 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106570 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165672 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

In Brovary, reports are emerging of teenagers shooting animals with airguns: police have launched an investigation.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6702 views

In Brovary, a group of teenagers is shooting at animals with air guns. The Kyiv Region Police has launched an investigation into the incident following reports on social media.

In Brovary, reports are emerging of teenagers shooting animals with airguns: police have launched an investigation.

Information began to spread on social networks that a group of teenagers were shooting at animals with pneumatic weapons. In particular, a video of a cat that could not move its hind legs was published, writes UNN.

Details

About a week ago, a resident of Brovary drew the attention of Telegram readers to a group of teenagers who were shooting at tin cans with pneumatic weapons in the area of Shevchenko Park. According to the neighbors of this woman, teenagers also shoot in the direction of residential buildings. And already on Sunday, April 13, this fact was confirmed: a bullet from a pneumatic weapon pierced a window in the kitchen of one of the local residents.

Later it turned out that in the same area a month ago, another resident - Mrs. Anna - found a cat that moved only on its front paws. After examination at the veterinary clinic, it turned out that a bullet from a pneumatic weapon was stuck in the animal's spine.

"I was shocked, so I didn't call the police, - says Mrs. Anna. The cat will probably not walk anymore, and he cannot go to the toilet on his own. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation."

Police started checking

Today, April 15, during the monitoring of social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a post stating that teenagers are shooting at animals in the city

- the message says.

The police noted that law enforcement officers of the Brovary District Police Department of Kyiv region registered this event and began checking the information.

Dear citizens! If you have witnessed or are aware of information related to this event, please contact the Brovary District Police Department of Kyiv region at the special line "102" or by phone 0 (97) 759 43 24

- the police said.

Supplement

In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog with a shot to the head, law enforcement officers established the identity of the person involved.

"Yesterday, April 14, at about 17:30, police officers discovered a video in one of the Telegram channels where an unknown man shot a dog in the head while holding it on a leash. (...) Police officers established the identity of the person involved in the murder of the dog in Rivne region", - the police said.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Rivne Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Telegram
Brovary
