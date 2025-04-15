In Brovary, reports are emerging of teenagers shooting animals with airguns: police have launched an investigation.

Information began to spread on social networks that a group of teenagers were shooting at animals with pneumatic weapons. In particular, a video of a cat that could not move its hind legs was published, writes UNN.

Details

About a week ago, a resident of Brovary drew the attention of Telegram readers to a group of teenagers who were shooting at tin cans with pneumatic weapons in the area of Shevchenko Park. According to the neighbors of this woman, teenagers also shoot in the direction of residential buildings. And already on Sunday, April 13, this fact was confirmed: a bullet from a pneumatic weapon pierced a window in the kitchen of one of the local residents.

Later it turned out that in the same area a month ago, another resident - Mrs. Anna - found a cat that moved only on its front paws. After examination at the veterinary clinic, it turned out that a bullet from a pneumatic weapon was stuck in the animal's spine.

"I was shocked, so I didn't call the police, - says Mrs. Anna. The cat will probably not walk anymore, and he cannot go to the toilet on his own. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation."

Police started checking

Today, April 15, during the monitoring of social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a post stating that teenagers are shooting at animals in the city - the message says.

The police noted that law enforcement officers of the Brovary District Police Department of Kyiv region registered this event and began checking the information.

Dear citizens! If you have witnessed or are aware of information related to this event, please contact the Brovary District Police Department of Kyiv region at the special line "102" or by phone 0 (97) 759 43 24 - the police said.

Supplement

In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog with a shot to the head, law enforcement officers established the identity of the person involved.

"Yesterday, April 14, at about 17:30, police officers discovered a video in one of the Telegram channels where an unknown man shot a dog in the head while holding it on a leash. (...) Police officers established the identity of the person involved in the murder of the dog in Rivne region", - the police said.