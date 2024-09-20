In the Liman sector, the Russians have suffered very heavy losses among their personnel. In addition, the violation of discipline has become so widespread that such soldiers already have their own "symbolic 9th company". This was stated by the underground movement "ATESH", reports UNN.

Details

Our agent from the 37th Regiment reported on the current situation. He said that the units suffered heavy losses, including the so-called "five hundredths". The commander with the call sign "Fidel" sets tasks like "going to the positions, reconnoitering what Ukrainians had for breakfast and lunch" - ATESH writes.

In addition, regiment already has its own symbolic 9th company among its casualties, to which soldiers are transferred for violating military discipline.

Recall

British intelligence has stated that Russia has lost more than 610 thousand troops in Ukraine. Also, the rate of recruitment in Russia has decreased, which has forced an increase in contract bonuses, but this is costly for the budget.