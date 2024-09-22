ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104667 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110083 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178012 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143438 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146551 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187621 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112186 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177565 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104805 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 81653 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 40919 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 88944 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 58857 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 50255 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187621 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193582 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144914 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144591 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149080 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140319 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157007 views
“ATESH reveals location of rf army supply base in occupied Simferopol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34667 views

The underground movement “ATESH” has revealed the location of a supply base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. The base stores food supplies for the troops on the peninsula and the Dnipro group.

The reconnaissance group “ATESH” revealed the location of the supply base of the rf Black sea Fleet in Crimea, which stores food supplies for the troops on the peninsula and the group “Dnepr”. This was announced in the underground movement “ATESH”, reports UNN.

Our agent conducted reconnaissance of the Black Sea Fleet logistics base in Crimea. At this base there are warehouses with food, which supply military units on the peninsula, as well as units of the Dnepr group of troops. On the territory of the base there is a huge number of vehicles that queue up for food every day

- told “ATESH.

Recall

In Donetsk region, partisans discovered a new Russian field depot of ammunition, where they store shells before sending them to the front.

Iryna Kolesnik

