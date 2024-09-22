“ATESH reveals location of rf army supply base in occupied Simferopol

The reconnaissance group “ATESH” revealed the location of the supply base of the rf Black sea Fleet in Crimea, which stores food supplies for the troops on the peninsula and the group “Dnepr”. This was announced in the underground movement “ATESH”, reports UNN.

Our agent conducted reconnaissance of the Black Sea Fleet logistics base in Crimea. At this base there are warehouses with food, which supply military units on the peninsula, as well as units of the Dnepr group of troops. On the territory of the base there is a huge number of vehicles that queue up for food every day - told “ATESH.

In Donetsk region, partisans discovered a new Russian field depot of ammunition, where they store shells before sending them to the front.