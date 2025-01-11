Russian occupants in the temporarily occupied Crimea place their strongholds in abandoned high-rise buildings, which also aims to "squeeze" various objects for their enrichment. This is reported by the ATESH movement, UNN reports.

Details

"An agent of the ATES movement reconnoitered the occupiers' stronghold in Yevpatoriya. This stronghold was located in an abandoned multi-storey building near the coast. The territory was taken under guard, and positions for observation and shooting were equipped. Military equipment and personnel have been spotted near the point," the statement said.

ATES emphasized that Russia's deployment of military facilities in civilian buildings in Crimea has already become a systemic phenomenon, aimed not only at "defense" of the peninsula, but also at banal "squeezing" of various objects for its own enrichment.

Recall

Activists of the ATESH movement conducted a campaign in the city of Fokino, Primorsky Krai, Russia. Leaflets calling to join the movement were placed in public places in the city.