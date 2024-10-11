Damage to the oil depot in Feodosia: the occupiers have a shortage of fuel, they are setting up mobile gas stations
Partisans report that after the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia, the occupiers are setting up mobile gas stations en masse due to fuel shortages. The Russian occupation command has limited the time that fuel storage points can stay in one place to 10-12 hours.
After a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea, active movements of military fuel trucks have been recorded. This was reported by the Atesh guerrilla movement, UNN reports.
Atesh claims that the destruction of the oil depot in Feodosia has led to a serious shortage of fuel for the russian army. It is reported that the occupiers are massively setting up mobile gas stations, which are constantly changing locations for fear of being attacked.
The guerrillas also report that the russian high command has ordered that fuel storage points be limited to 10-12 hours in one place.
This situation shows that the destruction of facilities of this scale critically affects both the supply of troops and the performance of combat missions of the Russian armed forces
Today is the 4th day of the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia. Active burning has stopped there . Only faint light smoke is observed, and the powerful sound heard the day before was from the destruction of a tank. The smoke from the fire stretched for more than 20 km, reaching the Sea of Azov, 1137 people were evacuated.
On October 7 , the General Staff reported a successful strike on the offshore oil terminal in occupied Feodosia. The facility was the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products used to supply the russian army.
