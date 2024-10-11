Russian warehouses with “Shahed” near Yeysk: satellite images have appeared
Kyiv • UNN
Satellite images showing damage to Shahed drone warehouses near Yeysk after an attack by Ukrainian drones are published. About 400 attack drones were stored at the base.
Satellite images from October 11 show the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on warehouses near the city of Yeysk in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. The photos were published by Radio Liberty, UNN reports .
Details
The images were taken by the Planet Labs satellite.
Reportedly, the satellite recorded damage to warehouse buildings, including the destruction of the roof of one of them, and traces of fire.
Recall
On October 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that a strike group of the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, attacked a storage base for UAVs of the "Shahed" typenear the village of Oktyabrsky in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.
According to the General Staff, about 400 attack drones were stored at the Russian base.