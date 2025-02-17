Guerrillas disable the occupiers' electronic warfare system

An agent of the ATES guerrilla movement from among the Russian military successfully disabled the invaders' electronic warfare (EW) system. The malfunction was not detected immediately. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of ATESH.

An agent of our movement among the soldiers of the 344th Radio Regiment (military unit 30986 of the Russian Air Force) conducted a sabotage, disabling the RP-377LA Lorandit electronic warfare system. He quietly put sugar in the fuel tank and then successfully escaped. The fatal malfunction was discovered only on the third day. The agent is now safe, and we continue to plan new strikes - ATES said in a statement

The command of the unit is trying to hide the fact of sabotage from their superiors, but now they will have to answer for the fact that their own soldiers are organizing the sabotage.

It is noted that “Lorandit” is a small-sized electronic warfare system for radio control, direction finding and signal suppression. It was adopted in 2019 and is actively used in the war against Ukraine. The cost of the complex exceeds 20 million rubles, and the production of new units is extremely problematic at the moment.

