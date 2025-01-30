In the russian city of remnants of tver region, propaganda materials have appeared calling on local residents to join the resistance movement. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars ATESH, UNN reports .

Details

According to the information, the leaflets were posted in public places with the highest traffic - near residential buildings, retail establishments and on information stands.

This action is part of a broader campaign to spread protest sentiment among the population. The agitators seek to attract new supporters by encouraging active citizenship.

