The "ATESH" partisan movement struck at the logistics of prosyans in temporarily occupied Melitopol. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the movement in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that agents of the "ATESH" combat wing successfully carried out sabotage, destroying the relay cabinet, which dealt a serious blow to the occupiers' railway traffic control system.

This pinpoint strike significantly disrupted the enemy's logistics, which affects their combat capability - the message reads.

Activists point out that Melitopol is a key transportation hub through which the occupiers transfer ammunition, fuel and military equipment to conduct hostilities in the Robotyn and Kamyansk directions.

"Now that active battles continue, any delay in supply critically weakens the occupiers and causes logistical chaos," ATESH explains.

Let us remind you

A few days ago, in one of the settlements in the Donetsk direction, an operation was carried out by an ATESH agent to damage enemy equipment. The operation was another blow to the occupiers' military equipment.

In occupied Crimea, the Russian Guard has increased patrols due to fear of partisans - ATEŞ