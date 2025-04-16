$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16441 views

11:16 AM • 70542 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38573 views

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43850 views

08:19 AM • 51050 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92613 views

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84673 views

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35398 views

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60542 views

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109378 views

Publications
Exclusives
08:09 AM • 89633 views

09:21 AM • 52232 views

09:36 AM • 28767 views

09:57 AM • 22919 views

10:17 AM • 11172 views
11:16 AM • 70542 views

08:09 AM • 90826 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92613 views

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84673 views

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184332 views
09:21 AM • 53134 views

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29590 views

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30596 views

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31871 views

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34143 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

In Melitopol, partisans from "ATESH" destroyed a relay cabinet, disrupting the logistics of the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3044 views

The partisans struck at the railway traffic control system, which significantly affects the supply of ammunition and equipment in the Robotyn and Kamyansk directions. This causes logistical chaos for the enemy.

The "ATESH" partisan movement struck at the logistics of prosyans in temporarily occupied Melitopol. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the movement in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that agents of the "ATESH" combat wing successfully carried out sabotage, destroying the relay cabinet, which dealt a serious blow to the occupiers' railway traffic control system.

This pinpoint strike significantly disrupted the enemy's logistics, which affects their combat capability

- the message reads.

Activists point out that Melitopol is a key transportation hub through which the occupiers transfer ammunition, fuel and military equipment to conduct hostilities in the Robotyn and Kamyansk directions.

"Now that active battles continue, any delay in supply critically weakens the occupiers and causes logistical chaos," ATESH explains.

Let us remind you

A few days ago, in one of the settlements in the Donetsk direction, an operation was carried out by an ATESH agent to damage enemy equipment. The operation was another blow to the occupiers' military equipment.

War
Atesh
Melitopol
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77