There are 2 enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to eight “Calibers”

As of the morning of Friday, October 11, the Russian army is holding two ships in the Black Sea that are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles, while in the Sea of Azov there are no enemy ships, - the statement said.

Details

It is also noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:

3 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosphorus;

1 vessel sailed to the Azov Sea, 0 of which were sailing from the Bosphorus.

The Black Sea does not belong to Russia, drones with a range of up to 1800 km, and cyber operations: Budanov tells about DIU's achievements