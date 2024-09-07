The Black Sea does not belong to Russia, drones with a range of up to 1800 km, and cyber operations: Budanov tells about DIU's achievements

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
The Black Sea does not belong to Russia, drones with a range of up to 1800 km, and cyber operations: Budanov tells about DIU's achievements

The Black Sea does not belong to Russia, drones with a range of up to 1800 km, and cyber operations: Budanov tells about DIU's achievements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100764 views

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov shared the agency's successes over the past year. He spoke about operations in the Black Sea, attacks on Russian targets and Ukraine's cyber defense.

On the occasion of the Day of Military Intelligence, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Krylo Budanov, spoke about the achievements of the agency over the past year, UNN reports.

Details

"I am grateful to every serviceman, veteran, and everyone who defends the national interests of our state as part of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Anticipating the enemy's actions is a systematic work of military intelligence officers entrusted to us by the President of Ukraine. Responding to threats, protecting the lives of Ukrainian citizens is our sacred duty, from which we will never retreat," Budanov wrote on Telegram.

"This year, thanks to the successful actions of our military intelligence officers, we proved to the world that the Black Sea does not belong to Russia. We forced the enemy to move their fleet to a "safe" distance, to leave the sea borders they had long considered their own. However, this is only an illusion of control," Budanov said.

DIU Special Forces landed on Tendra Spit in the Black Sea at night: destroyed equipment and personnel of the occupiers07.08.24, 08:55 • 23544 views

He noted that, having unleashed a war against Ukraine, there is no safe place for the occupation army of the Russian Federation and its derivative structures. He also emphasized that "punishment can be postponed, but never canceled.

"Unmanned systems, which are currently being developed by the best specialists, including representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, already allow to hit military targets of the aggressor state at a distance of up to 1800 km. Military airfields, which are a source of constant threat to peaceful Ukrainian cities, are shaking from air attacks," the DIU Chief wrote.

Budanov emphasized that the entire Russian infrastructure working for the war is suffering and will continue to suffer losses. 

DIU drone sets new range record, attacking Russian radar station 1800 km away - source27.05.24, 09:25 • 20304 views

"Over the course of the year, DIU cyber specialists conducted dozens of successful operations, gaining valuable information for Ukraine, penetrated the aggressor state's databases, and found weaknesses in communications. And this is not the only source of information on the activities of Russia's military and political command that is currently at the disposal of the Ukrainian military intelligence," he said.

GUR cyber specialists attacked websites of Lukoil, traffic police, Bank of Russia and “authorities” - source06.09.24, 10:57 • 17777 views

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that "the Russian statehood built on fear and brutality has an expiration date", so the expansion of the network of loyal supporters, as well as sabotage in the deep rear, continue. 

"The DIU's active units are constantly involved in performing complex combat tasks both on the line and beyond the demarcation line. The reconnaissance men repel enemy attacks, evacuate the wounded, liberate defenders and civilians from Russian captivity, and return Ukrainian citizens home from the countries where hostilities are taking place," Budanov wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine is moving forward decisively, bringing the light of freedom. 

"By defending its dignity and freedom, Ukraine has asserted itself in the international arena, set an example of determination and dedication in the struggle for a just future, for its own state, which will confidently take its place in the coming and turbulent world," Budanov concluded. 

“We are proud of you and your results": Zelensky shared footage of intelligence officers' work07.09.24, 09:29 • 31060 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising