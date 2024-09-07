“We are proud of you and your results": Zelensky shared footage of intelligence officers' work

On the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked intelligence officers for important information, weakening the enemy's potential and protecting Ukraine's interests, UNN reports.

It is the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine. We are grateful to each and every one of you who obtains information important for our state, inflicts significant losses on our enemy, significantly weakens its potential, and protects the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians. We are proud of you and your results. Glory to the military intelligence of Ukraine!