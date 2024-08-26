ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
The GRU carried out the most attacks on Russian airfields in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17861 views

According to the OSINT agency Molfar, 40 attacks on Russian military airfields were carried out from March to August 2024. 32% of the attacks were carried out by kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence.

In 2024, Russian military airfields were most often attacked by GUR drones. In total, there were at least 40 attacks on enemy airbases from Ukraine. Most of them  were the result of DIU operations. This is stated in a study  by the OSINT agency Molfar, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the study states that from March to August of this year, 35 attacks were carried out on the aggressor's air bases in the territory of the Russian Federation, and another 5 on military airfields in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The vast majority - 32% of such strikes - were carried out by kamikaze drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. Another 15% of the attacks were carried out by the SBU, 10% by the Defense Forces, and 9% and 7% by the Special Forces and Air Force, respectively. Approximately 1/5 of the attacks on Russian aviation infrastructure were carried out by unknown forces or units.

As a reminder, on August 16, the Main Intelligence Directorate launched a kamikaze drone strike on the Russian airfield Savasleyka, destroying three military aircraft (including one MiG-31K/I) and severely damaging five other aircraft.

Anna Murashko

War

