The GRU carried out the most attacks on Russian airfields in 2024

In 2024, Russian military airfields were most often attacked by GUR drones. In total, there were at least 40 attacks on enemy airbases from Ukraine. Most of them were the result of DIU operations. This is stated in a study by the OSINT agency Molfar, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the study states that from March to August of this year, 35 attacks were carried out on the aggressor's air bases in the territory of the Russian Federation, and another 5 on military airfields in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The vast majority - 32% of such strikes - were carried out by kamikaze drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. Another 15% of the attacks were carried out by the SBU, 10% by the Defense Forces, and 9% and 7% by the Special Forces and Air Force, respectively. Approximately 1/5 of the attacks on Russian aviation infrastructure were carried out by unknown forces or units.

As a reminder, on August 16, the Main Intelligence Directorate launched a kamikaze drone strike on the Russian airfield Savasleyka, destroying three military aircraft (including one MiG-31K/I) and severely damaging five other aircraft.