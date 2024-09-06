GUR cyber specialists attacked websites of Lukoil, traffic police, Bank of Russia and “authorities” - source

On Wednesday, September 4, as a result of an operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's cyber specialists jointly with the Military Intelligence Team, the network infrastructure in the territory of the aggressor state was damaged. In total, 18 servers were destroyed beyond recovery.

This was reported by UNN, citing intelligence sources.

Details

According to UNN sources in the Ukrainian intelligence, on September 4, as a result of an operation by cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine jointly with the Military Intelligence Team, the network infrastructure in the territory of the aggressor state was damaged.

In total, 18 servers were destroyed beyond repair, and the infrastructure of Antena LLC, which provides services to a large number of government agencies and commercial enterprises involved in supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine, was damaged - the source said.

It is noted that, in particular, the configurations on 598 network switches (D-Link, Mikrotik, Ubiquti WiFi) of the main provider and 389 devices of the sub-provider, which provided access to the world wide web to all customers of the companies, were wiped. As a result of the attack, the databases of all the ISP's customers with their names, phone numbers, addresses, and passport data were downloaded.

These actions stopped the provision of Internet and digital TV services in the Ivanovo region for more than 13 thousand users.

Websites were attacked:

Spetsservice Polikor LLC (fulfills the state defense order);

Director General of the Traffic Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation;

Teplosetovaya Kompaniya LLC

The OHRD of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; Gorgaz; and Rybnadzor;

State-owned enterprise Kinemesh State Power Grid

UGC Administration;

Lukoil gas stations;

SvyazProektStroy;

Rosinkas Bank of Russia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “Kineshamsky”;

Region-Auto LLC; Cargo Service LLC;

Administrations of the Kineshma NGO;

Administration of the State Duma;

chairman of the controlling account chamber; United Russia party;

railway stations; heating networks;

water utilities;

Regionalinformsystem - Ivanovo;

Ivanovo SDEK LLC;

The FSB Department; ProfGas LLC.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continues the process of systematic dismantling of the aggressor state's network infrastructure. Expect news while Russia still has a connection to the World Wide Web - The source added.

Recall

Ukrainian specialists prevented an attempted cyberattack on smartphones and tablets of the Defense Forces. The hackers wanted not only to steal information from the devices, but also to gain access to GPS coordinates.