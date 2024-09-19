Russians are moving equipment to Kursk region - partisans

The ATESH guerrilla movement has recorded the transfer of military equipment and ammunition to the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation for further deployment to the Kursk region. The movement announced this on its Telegram page, UNN reports.

Our agents tracked the movement of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment of the 810th Marine Brigade. At depots on the peninsula, they are actively repairing all damaged equipment and sending it for further deployment to the Kursk region - the guerrillas said in a statement.

According to the guerrillas, this indicates a lack of weapons in the Kursk direction, which they are trying to fill at the expense of less active areas, such as Kherson.

Zelensky on the situation in the Kursk region: we are keeping the situation on our foothold within the limits of calculations