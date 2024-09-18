Zelensky on the situation in the Kursk region: we are keeping the situation on our foothold within the limits of calculations

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on changes in the situation in the Kursk region. The Defense Forces continue to keep the situation at the bridgehead within the limits of calculations. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

"Today there were two reports by the Chief of the Army: first, a long report on all areas of our actions. Our defense, our offensive steps. General Syrsky reported on the changes in the situation in the Kursk region and our reaction to it. A strong reaction. Every unit we have there is doing well. We are keeping the situation on our bridgehead within the limits of our calculations. Maximum attention is also paid to the areas in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions - our entire east. Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kurakhove. We are working on reinforcement, and this applies to both weapons and personnel," Zelensky said.

He noted that today he had a conversation with the Minister of Finance and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council about funds for key state needs, including defense.

In addition, according to the President, meetings with partners are being prepared to implement not only everything that was previously agreed upon and is still being hampered by logistics, but also more strategic things.

"We have clear tasks to complete the brigades - this includes equipment and training. All the promises on air defense that were made during the summit in Washington have not yet been fully fulfilled. And it is important to have more results for the air shield right now, in early fall," Zelensky added.

Recall

Earlier, a representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commandant's Office and spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky , saidthat Russia's counteroffensive to regain the territory taken under the control of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region had been "stopped.