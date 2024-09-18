Zelensky on the situation in the Kursk region: we are keeping the situation on our foothold within the limits of calculations

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Zelensky on the situation in the Kursk region: we are keeping the situation on our foothold within the limits of calculations

Zelensky on the situation in the Kursk region: we are keeping the situation on our foothold within the limits of calculations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29656 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky reported on changes in the situation in the Kursk region. Zelenskyy said that the defense forces were keeping the situation at the bridgehead within their calculations, and that meetings with partners were being prepared.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on changes in the situation in the Kursk region. The Defense Forces continue to keep the situation at the bridgehead within the limits of calculations. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

"Today there were two reports by the Chief of the Army: first, a long report on all areas of our actions. Our defense, our offensive steps. General Syrsky reported on the changes in the situation in the Kursk region and our reaction to it. A strong reaction. Every unit we have there is doing well. We are keeping the situation on our bridgehead within the limits of our calculations. Maximum attention is also paid to the areas in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions - our entire east. Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kurakhove. We are working on reinforcement, and this applies to both weapons and personnel," Zelensky said.

He noted that today he had a conversation with the Minister of Finance and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council about funds for key state needs, including defense.

In addition, according to the President, meetings with partners are being prepared to implement not only everything that was previously agreed upon and is still being hampered by logistics, but also more strategic things.

"We have clear tasks to complete the brigades - this includes equipment and training. All the promises on air defense that were made during the summit in Washington have not yet been fully fulfilled. And it is important to have more results for the air shield right now, in early fall," Zelensky added.

Earlier, a representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commandant's Office and spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky , saidthat Russia's counteroffensive to regain the territory taken under the control of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region had been "stopped.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising