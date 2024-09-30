Ukrainian guerrillas conducted a sabotage by blowing up a relay cabinet on one of the key railway lines in the Kursk region. This was reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports.

Our agents blew up a relay cabinet on one of the key railroad lines through which the Russian Armed Forces deliver equipment and ammunition to the Kursk section of the frontline, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that this railroad line is of strategic importance, as it provides a constant supply of the Russian army to the front line. Disruption of its operation weakens logistics support and complicates the transportation of important military equipment.

