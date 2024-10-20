Sabotage in Kherson region: relay cabinet destroyed near Crimea - ATESH
Kyiv • UNN
An agent of the ATES movement conducted a successful sabotage near Novooleksiyivka, destroying a relay cabinet. The operation complicated the occupiers' logistics, especially the supply of fuel after the attack on the port in Feodosia.
A sabotage was carried out in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.
Details
An agent of the ATESH movement's combat wing successfully conducted a sabotage near Novooleksiyivka in Kherson region, destroying a relay cabinet.
This operation, carried out near the administrative border with Crimea, significantly complicated the enemy's logistics processes. As a result of the sabotage, the supply of occupying military units in southern Ukraine was slowed down, in particular, an important fuel supply line after the destruction of the oil port in Feodosia.
